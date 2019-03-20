Florida man arrested, accused of shoving woman to get to egg rolls

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly shoved a woman when she wouldn't let him in the house to eat egg rolls.

According to the offense report from the Milton Police Department, the victim stated 44-year-old Keith Johnson was drunk and she told him to she did not want him in her home.

The report says Johnson kept ringing the doorbell even after she told him she wasn't letting him in.

The report says Johnson wanted to come in and eat egg rolls that were in the house, so the woman told him she would bring them out to him.

That's when he allegedly shoved her inside the door, the report said.

The victim told him he needed to leave, but she would leave the egg rolls by the car, the report says.

Johnson allegedly admitted to pushing the victim, but did state that she also had slapped him, the report says.

Johnson was arrested and charged with battery.

He was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail and is being held on a $500 bond.