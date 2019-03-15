Woman who sat on 9-year-old convicted of first-degree murder

The by sitting on her has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Veronica Posey was found guilty around 5 p.m. on Friday for the death of Dericka Lindsay.

Posey was called by Lindsay’s adoptive parents, Grace and James Smith, to help discipline her back in October 2017.



Posey, weighing around 300 pounds at the time of the incident, sat on the child for several minutes. Posey said in a call to 911 that when she got up, Lindsay wasn't breathing.

"We are very upset. We respect the jury's verdict, but we are going to request a copy of the transcript and look for any avenues of appeal," said Defense Attorney Michael Griffith.

has already been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to his involvement. Grace Smith’s trial is pending due to her being in the hospital.

A judge immediately sentenced Posey to life in prison.